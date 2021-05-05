Three Wichita Falls residents killed in MS plane crash

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (TNN) - Three people who were killed in a small plane crash in Mississippi have been identified as residents of Wichita Falls.
Authorities say the small civilian airplane crashed into a home in the town of Hattiesburg around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
The victims who were Wichita Falls residents have been identified as the following people:
- 67- year-old Dr. Louis Provenza
- 2-year old Harper Provenza
- 23-year-old Anna Calhoun
Anna Calhoun was the mother of Harper Provenza and Dr. Louis Provenza was a practicing neurosurgeon at United Regional in Wichita Falls.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.