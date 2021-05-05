Three Wichita Falls residents killed in MS plane crash

By Tiffany Bechtel | May 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT - Updated May 5 at 5:20 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (TNN) - Three people who were killed in a small plane crash in Mississippi have been identified as residents of Wichita Falls.

Authorities say the small civilian airplane crashed into a home in the town of Hattiesburg around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.

The victims who were Wichita Falls residents have been identified as the following people:

  • 67- year-old Dr. Louis Provenza
  • 2-year old Harper Provenza
  • 23-year-old Anna Calhoun

Anna Calhoun was the mother of Harper Provenza and Dr. Louis Provenza was a practicing neurosurgeon at United Regional in Wichita Falls.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

