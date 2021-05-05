Trace Adkins to perform at Ft. Sill Armed Forces Day Concert

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The 7News team spoke to Trace Adkins Wednesday about his upcoming performance on Fort Sill.
The country music star is scheduled to perform during the Armed Forces Day Concert for the Lawton and Fort sill communities May15 at the polo field.
Adkins described how performing for service members and veterans is something very important to the star.
“Well we always love playing for the service members, and their families, veterans and their families. Its been something we’ve been doing for years and years, and right now we’re happy to be playing anywhere,” Adkins said.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on May 15, and is free and open to the public. The Powell Brothers will also be performing during the concert.
For more information, you can visit the Armed Forces Day Concert’s Facebook event page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.