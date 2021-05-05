UPDATE: Lawton man sentenced for rape, kidnapping charges

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man convicted of 11 charges, including first-degree rape and kidnapping, was sentenced to spend several decades in prison on Wednesday.
In July 2019, a woman reported that Rick Verdin had barricaded himself and her children in a home and was threatening to harm anyone who tried to come inside.
Verdin was charged with 13 different counts and in March, a jury found him guilty of 11 of the charges and recommended 339 years in prison.
On Wednesday Verdin was sentenced, with each charge carrying up to or longer than 30 years, to be served back to back.
