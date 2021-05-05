Women That Vote looking for matriarch bench sponsors ahead of Mother’s Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Women That Vote Arts Corporation is still looking for sponsors ahead of Mother’s Day for the Matriarch Bench in Shepler Park.
If there’s a woman in your life whose had an impact on you, you can purchase a space on the bench to have their named engraved.
You can be a bronze or monolith sponsor. Prices range from $300 to $10,000 depending on how much space you want to take up.
The bronze sponsorship is only a single line. The monolith buys an entire bench.
Cherry Phillips said she purchased a space in honor of her mother.
“I felt like this was her birth home and also her sister’s, my aunt, had been raised here,” she said. “So I wanted her name to be on that bench.”
If you want the honoree to receive a certificate informing them on Mother’s Day, you must pay by noon this Friday.
The bench will be installed in August adjacent to the future Celebrating Suffrage Sculpture.
The Mother’s Day order form is on womenthatvote.com. You can also contact Barbara Curry at 580-678-8004.
