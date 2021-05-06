Bench conviction overturned in 2012 Velma murder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals overturned the conviction of Miles Bench Thursday.
This comes as a result of the Supreme Court’s recent McGirt decision, which ruled that crimes on tribal land involving Native Americans have to be tried in tribal court or federal court.
Bench was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of Braylee Henry in Velma-Alma in 2012.
He was sentenced to death in the case.
Bench was charged in federal court in April and will now face a federal charge of kidnapping resulting in death.
