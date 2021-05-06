Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma to offer enrollment assistance in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma will be in Lawton May 12 to offer enrollment assistance for health insurance.
The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on 2nd Street in Lawton from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Organizers say Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Mobile Assistance Center will be offering personalized assistance to help those enrolling in health insurance during the federal marketplace’s Special Enrollment Period, which is now through August 15.
BCBSOK’s Mobile Assistance Center team can help explain benefits, find the best plan to fit every budget and need, and check eligibility for financial assistance.
All in-person attendees will be required to wear masks and social distancing will be in place.
