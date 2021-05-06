First Alert Forecast (5/6AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Thursday morning! While many counties in southwest Oklahoma saw thunderstorms overnight, the heaviest of any rain activity will come to an end around sunrise with isolated/spotty light rain showers lingering until lunchtime. Skies will clear as the day goes on resulting in mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Due to the sunshine, temperatures will warm into the low 80s area wide. Winds today will be out of the north at 5 to 15mph.
A low will set up and shift eastward across the Southern High Plains tomorrow morning. With enough transport of moisture there could be enough to support rain showers around sunrise tomorrow morning but this does extend mainly north of I-40. By the afternoon tomorrow, winds will return out of the south, being a bit breezy at times. Sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the 30s. With sunshine and south winds, temperatures will soar into the low 80s northeast with upper 80s west and south.
Another round of hit or miss showers and storms looks to move in later in the day but not everyone will see rain. The biggest question of tomorrow is going to be the cap and whether or not it’ll break. If it does break, a few stronger storms are likely mainly into the northwestern Oklahoma (just out of the viewing area). Large hail and damaging winds are the concerns but for us here with weak instability aloft, we’re not expecting any of these storms should they develop to be severe from Altus, Hollis, Hobert and New Cordell. These cities and towns have a better chance of seeing anything falling from the sky tomorrow evening/ overnight.
Saturday for sure will be the warmest day of this week and most likely the windiest too! Despite winds at 15 to 25mph out of the north with gusts higher, temperatures for many will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Fire conditions will be elevated out west. With enough moisture present and a dryline advancing west to east during the afternoon, it could produce some severe storms overnight into Sunday morning. With that being said, it doesn’t look like confidence is high enough at this point to say the cap will break producing these storms. However we’re keeping a close eye on it.
Overnight, a strong cold front will move across the area cooling us off and bringing unseasonable cool temperatures not only for Sunday but also into the middle of next week. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s with winds out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Monday will drop into the upper 60s. Low 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. With a few waves of energy coming through and a much larger trough by mid-week, could see a few more storms Sunday and Monday across parts of the area, with more widespread rain on Tuesday & Wednesday.
Have a good day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
