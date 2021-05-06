First Alert Forecast (5/6AM)

Another round of hit or miss showers and storms looks to move in later in the day but not everyone will see rain. The biggest question of tomorrow is going to be the cap and whether or not it’ll break. If it does break, a few stronger storms are likely mainly into the northwestern Oklahoma (just out of the viewing area). Large hail and damaging winds are the concerns but for us here with weak instability aloft, we’re not expecting any of these storms should they develop to be severe from Altus, Hollis, Hobert and New Cordell. These cities and towns have a better chance of seeing anything falling from the sky tomorrow evening/ overnight.