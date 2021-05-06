Lawton clinic back open for business

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Hearts That Care Health Clinic in Lawton is open again.
The clinic was closed because of a sewage spill that came into the building and flooded some of it.
Everything that needed to be replaced has been.
Dr. Daniel Joyce says tonight they will only be doing dental screenings but next week they’ll start all of their regular dental, medical, and pharmacy services.
He says he’s ready to get things going again.
“It was quite a set back being closed for roughly six weeks. It was tough to do and people needed it and we did the best we could but it feels good to be open again, and helping the community,” Joyce said.
