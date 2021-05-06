Lawton honors National Day of Prayer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton honored the National Day of Prayer with two events taking place within the city.
The first was a breakfast prayer held at the Great Plains Coliseum at 7:30 a.m. and the second was a noon prayer held on the steps of Lawton City Hall.
Lawton mayor Stan Booker signed a proclamation for the day and described why he believes the day is important.
“I think we’re a nation of prayer. This is a very important day to our nation and for our community,” said Mayor Booker.
Across the nation, there were an estimated 40,000 National Day of Prayer events that took place as America celebrates the observance signed into law by President Truman in 1952.
