National Guard, Altus emergency personnel join for training exercise

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma National Guard’s 63rd Civil Support Team joined emergency personnel from the City of Altus for a 72-hour field exercise that spanned from May 4 to May 6.
The 63rd CST is a special purpose unit of the Oklahoma National Guard that provides expert support to civilian first responders during natural and man-made disasters.
The Altus training is part of a series of training exercises that are designed to improve the National Guard unit’s ability to work with local emergency management personnel and first responders.
Altus Fire Department Lt. Chase Duncan says building a relationship with the Civil Support Team is important.
“Having that personal relationship [is essential] because these guys are going to be around here and around the state and even if we don’t know exactly what the new scenario might be, we know the personnel and how to operate with them,” Duncan said.
In emergency situations, the Oklahoma National Guard is never the lead agency, and works to support local incident commanders like the Altus Fire Department.
