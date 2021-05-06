7News First Alert Weather: Chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms on Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, skies will be clear and winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low 50s.
On Friday, warm and moist air will filter back across Texoma with temperatures topping out in the low-to-mid 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts. A warm front will be draped across our area allowing the atmosphere to slowly become more unstable. There will be a chance for isolated storms across southwest Oklahoma. A strong-to-severe storm cannot be ruled out.
On Saturday, the warm front remains across Texoma allowing dew points to climb into the 60s and high temperatures to top out in the upper 80s. There is currently a ‘Marginal Risk’ in place for isolated strong-to-severe storms to develop along and ahead of a cold front. A strong cap will be in place, but it is expected to weaken allowing storms to develop and become organized at a moments notice. The main threats for any storms the become severe will be hail up to the size of quarters and 60 mph wind gusts.
Behind the cold front temperatures will cool off into the upper 70s on Sunday, with another surge of cool air bringing high temperatures back into the 60s early next week. Multiple disturbances are expected to move across our area between Sunday night and Wednesday. This will keep a daily chance for showers and storms, with the chance for isolated storms to pulse up and become severe.
