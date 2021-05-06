7News First Alert Weather: Chance for isolated strong-to-severe storms on Saturday

On Saturday, the warm front remains across Texoma allowing dew points to climb into the 60s and high temperatures to top out in the upper 80s. There is currently a ‘Marginal Risk’ in place for isolated strong-to-severe storms to develop along and ahead of a cold front. A strong cap will be in place, but it is expected to weaken allowing storms to develop and become organized at a moments notice. The main threats for any storms the become severe will be hail up to the size of quarters and 60 mph wind gusts.