Unemployment benefits leaving businesses out to dry

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Many establishments in southwest Oklahoma are searching for employees to keep their business thriving.
McKenzie’s Burger Garage Owner Les McKenzie said he’s done and is doing everything he can to get employees in the door.
“We’ve advertised and advertised on employees. We’ve actually put it on Facebook, crude, we’ve even put out our phone number. We use to make them come down and apply in person, but we can’t even get them to call and come in. Employees are almost impossible right now. We’re blessed with the business but not blessed with employees,”
Shelley Zumwalt is the Executive Director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
She’s heard about people not looking for work because of the benefits that come with unemployment.
“I think that it’s not necessarily the weekly base amount that is creating this vacuum in the workforce. I think it’s the 300-dollar on top of the weekly benefits. That’s the FPCU benefit that’s 300-dollars no matter what state in the nation you’re in. It’s the same amount of money,” Zumwalt said.
McKenzie said it’s impossible to compete with the unemployment benefits and stimulus checks the government is giving out.
“Oh my goodness it is so frustrating. I have to come to work around four-thirty and five in the morning to even get ready to start working to get prepared, and I’m here to eight or nine o’clock every night. It’s just about to kill me because we have no employees period,” McKenzie said.
Zumwalt said that money won’t last forever, so it’s best that people start looking for jobs now and not later.
“All benefits will be finished on September 6. My message to claimants would be now is a really good time to be looking for a job. It’s definitely the job seekers market and that we’re seeing employers that are giving out incentives, wages are being elevated,” Zumwalt said.
She thinks if people wait to the last minute to find jobs, those incentives or increased pay won’t be offered.
OESC will be hosting a job fair May 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn on Second Street in Lawton.
It’ll run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
