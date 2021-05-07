Cafeteria Worker Appreciation Day Sheds Light on Lunchtime Heroes

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - May 7th is National Cafeteria Worker Appreciation Day and 7News sat down with Cache Primary School Cafeteria managers, Veronica Goodin and Kayla Eckle, to learn more about their contributions to the students and families in the district.
Last month alone the district served 44 thousand meals, both breakfast and lunch. Goodin said that once COVID 19 struck in March of 2020, the idea of a summer break for cafeteria workers went out the window.
“We have worked around the clock making sure that whoever needs a meal gets one not just during the school year but also during summer vacation and during spring and fall break as well” she said. “You don’t even have to go to school in this district, if you need food come and get it.”
Eckle said since March national lawmakers have allowed for every public school student nationwide to receive free and reduced lunch and breakfast during the school year and over school breaks and that she and Goodin are happy to be the liaisons between lawmaker and child.
“We do this for them,” Eckle said. “To see them smiling because they are being given a hot meal ... to know that sometimes that’s the only meal they’ll get ... that’s enough reason to come to work each day.”
The women said they try to incorporate activities into their cafeteria during the school year to make meals all the more enjoyable for students and that the “Twelve days of Cookies” during the Christmas holiday season is always a big hit.
Both women said their own children attend Cache Primary School and seeing them in the lunch line is an extra bonus to their workday. They said being close to their children, and all children, is what brought them to work in the cafeteria in the first place.
