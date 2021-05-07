Cameron University to livestream Commencement Ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University is celebrating 2021 graduates Friday and Saturday during their Commencement Ceremony.
The commencement ceremony for both nights kicks-off at 7:30 p.m., and is expected to last until about 9:30 p.m.
The ceremony will have limited seating this year, so the ceremony has been divided into two days.
For those who can’t attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed and can be watched in four different ways.
Cameron University partnered with Oklahoma Sports Network to livestream the event on their website.
It can be streamed on Oklahoma Sports Network’s Roku, Amazon, Firestick and Apple TV platforms.
You can also watch the ceremony on Cameron’s Facebook page and their YouTube channel.
it will be archived on the university’s YouTube channel if you are unable to watch the Commencement live.
For more information, you can visit Cameron University’s website.
