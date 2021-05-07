Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies involved in Lawton standoff

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a standoff Friday in Lawton.
It started around 10 a.m. at a home near 7th and A Ave. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department says deputies went there to follow up on an eviction notice.
They spoke to the man who was being evicted, who then ran inside and locked the door.
The landlord told 7News the tenant had been given several notices and refused to leave the property.
Around 11:30, authorities say deputies entered the home through the back door and shot a dog that became aggressive toward deputies. The suspect was then tased and arrested for obstruction.
