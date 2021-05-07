Crash near Lawton sends motorcyclist to hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A crash sent a motorcyclist to a hospital Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on I-44, north of the Lawton-Ft. Sill area.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the driver of the motorcycle, Raymond L. Suiste, was heading eastbound near mile marker 42.
Investigators reported that as he was trying to negotiate a slight curve to the left, his motorcycle departed the roadway and laid over.
They say Suiste was thrown an unknown distance from the motorcycle.
He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in serious condition.
