Edison Elementary students meet pen pals from Langston University

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Students at Lawton’s Edison Elementary got to meet their pen pals virtually Friday.
The 5th graders have been writing letters to students at Langston University since October 2020.
The letters gave the students a constant in what turned out to be a hectic school year.
Their teacher says a positive word or thoughts of encouragement could be the light that brightens their day.
“I’m hoping this is a situation where they feel encouraged to get to know people from different areas, different walks of life, different regions and I hope it boosted their writing skills just a bit,” said Petty.
Langston professor Dr. Kimberly Stormer started this for her students who are in the Education Program as a way to increase her student’s understanding of teaching writing, vocabulary strategies, and spelling.
