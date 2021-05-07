First Alert Forecast (5/7AM)

It’s finally Friday! With warm air and south winds, temperatures this afternoon will top out area wide into some form of the 80s. Look for lower 80s east, mid 80s along I-44/ central and upper 80s out west! Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will likely be in the 30s. Later this evening, convection is expected to develop across to our west across the high plains. This activity will move southeastward and although instability is limited, a few strong maybe even severe storms, are likely. The highest threat for any storms is out of the viewing area just to the northwest but places like Altus, Hollis, Hobart, Childress and Paducah could see isolated rain showers. As this moves east, it is expected to weaken and all rain activity will come to an end by mid morning tomorrow.