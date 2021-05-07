First Alert Forecast (5/7AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s finally Friday! With warm air and south winds, temperatures this afternoon will top out area wide into some form of the 80s. Look for lower 80s east, mid 80s along I-44/ central and upper 80s out west! Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts will likely be in the 30s. Later this evening, convection is expected to develop across to our west across the high plains. This activity will move southeastward and although instability is limited, a few strong maybe even severe storms, are likely. The highest threat for any storms is out of the viewing area just to the northwest but places like Altus, Hollis, Hobart, Childress and Paducah could see isolated rain showers. As this moves east, it is expected to weaken and all rain activity will come to an end by mid morning tomorrow.
Overnight lows will fall into the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s!! Winds will be strong to gusty sustained out of the south at 15 to 25mph with those gusts into the 30s/40s. During the afternoon, a dryline will pass by and with sufficient instability present, a few strong to severe storms are possible. Most of Texoma is under a level one, marginal risk for isolated strong to severe storms. However, a strong cap will also be in place at that time. If the cap breaks, storms will develop quickly and at a moment’s notice. The main threats for any storms the become severe will be hail up to the size of quarters and 60 mph wind gusts.
Behind a dry line, a strong cold front will surge south bringing some low rain chances with it during the evening/ overnight hours. Rain looks to come to an end by mid-morning on Sunday with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by sunrise.
Better rain chances will likely occur during the afternoon on Sunday due to that cold front stalling in the eastern side of the state. After temperatures in the 80s and 90s, Sunday will feel much cooler! Highs will only rise into the 70s for most of the area. Winds out of the north at 10 to 20mph.
By early next week, another wave of energy will pass by the Rockies bringing with it more moisture and another reinforcement of cooler air. This wave will result in rain chances with some thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs early next week are looking to fall into the upper 60s on Monday and Wednesday and the mid 60s Tuesday. This system will move east on Wednesday with a warming trend and dry weather into the end of the week.
Track any showers/ storms with the First Alert 7 Weather App.
Have a great day and a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
