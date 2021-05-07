Formal arraignment date set for manslaughter suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A formal arraignment date has been set for a man charged in connection to a 2020 shooting death.
Jonathan Gillespie is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death Cody Newman.
In April of 2020, police were called to investigate a shooting that happened near the 1800 block of Lake Avenue.
Newman was pronounced dead at the scene and Gillespie was taken into custody in the following days.
Court documents at the time revealed that Gillespie allegedly told police that the gun that shot Newman accidentally fired while he was twirling it around his finger “like a cowboy.”
Gillespie’s formal arraignment date has been set for May 17.
