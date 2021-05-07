Ft. Sill’s 434th Field Artillery Brigade names Drill Sergeant of the Year winner

FT. SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill’s 434th Field Artillery Brigade named their Drill Sergeant of the Year Friday.
Drill Sergeant Matthew Dunbar was named the winner and Drill Sergeant Brett McGillivray was named runner-up.
The 434th Field Artillery’s Brigade commander Colonel Dan Blackmon told 7News a little about the winners and what they’ll be doing next.
“Honestly they were so close that it was really hard to kind of determine and really is a matter of inches on which one is the winner. So, we thought it was appropriate, you know, let’s put two of our best feet forward and see if we can provide the next competition. I think it go either way and I know what they’re going to do now is they’re going to push each other for the next few weeks to make sure that they’re ready for the AAFCO competition and I think we would have a better product at the end of that,” Col. Blackmon said.
The winners, who were two Drill Sergeants out of 400 chosen by their battalions, will be moving on to the next level of competition against others at Fort Sill.
The winner at that tier will then move on to compete for the national title.
