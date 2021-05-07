Ft. Sill’s 434th Field Artillery Brigade names Drill Sergeant of the Year winner

“Honestly they were so close that it was really hard to kind of determine and really is a matter of inches on which one is the winner. So, we thought it was appropriate, you know, let’s put two of our best feet forward and see if we can provide the next competition. I think it go either way and I know what they’re going to do now is they’re going to push each other for the next few weeks to make sure that they’re ready for the AAFCO competition and I think we would have a better product at the end of that,” Col. Blackmon said.