Health experts pushing people to get vaccinated

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Vaccination numbers are down in southwest Oklahoma since it’s become available to more people.
Brandie Combs with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said when the vaccine first arrived in the area people were waiting in lines to get it, but now that’s not the case.
“Where we were giving twelve-hundred doses a day just in Lawton. We may be giving fourteen-hundred a week in Lawton and a day in all of southwest Oklahoma,” Combs said.
Comanche County Memorial’s Dr. Scott Michener said one of the reasons that number may be dropping is because the people that are eligible to get the vaccine now may feel like they’ll be fine if they get the virus.
“The other thing is there’s kind of a perception that the pandemic is either over or that it’s not as bad as some people believe. There’s also another perception that the vaccine isn’t safe,” Michener said.
Dr. Michener said the only way we are going to get through this is if we gain herd immunity, and everyone gets vaccinated.
“If you get it you’re going to protect your grandad, you’re going to protect aunt, you’re going to protect your mom and your dad, your family members,” Michener said.
Combs said in an effort to pick up the slack, the health department is doing pop-up vaccine clinics.
“We are trying to be out and about wherever the community members are gathering. We want to be able to offer the vaccine, so it’s easy for people to say yes as opposed to putting challenges up where it’s easy for them to say no I don’t want the vaccine,” Combs said.
She said as long as vaccines are coming in they are going to do whatever they can to push it out.
