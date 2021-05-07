Lawton Farmers Market celebrates Mother’s Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Farmer’s Market will be celebrating mothers over the weekend.
There will be a Mother’s Day Bake Sale, where you can buy a sweet treat to celebrate mom, or just buy something sweet for her.
The Market will be open Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon.
This will be the last week the Farmers Market is at their winter location in the Cameron University Animal sciences building.
For more information, you can visit Lawton Farmers Market’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.