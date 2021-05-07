Lawton to hold annual Trash Off event Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton and Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority are holding their annual Trash Off event Saturday.
The event will be held in the McMahon Memorial Auditorium parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This events allows Lawtonians to responsibly dispose of many materials that cannot be placed in residential carts.
Residents of Lawton can drop off materials at no charge with a valid ID with a Lawton address, a City of Lawton utility bill, or active military ID.
Non-residents can also drop off materials as long as they make a $25 donation to the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority.
Items accepted during this event include used oil, auto batteries, antifreeze, fluorescent bulbs and appliances.
For more information and a full list of items that can and cannot be dropped off, you can visit the Trash Off event’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.