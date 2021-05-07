Lawton man charged in six burglaries

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Charges have been filed against a Lawton man in connection to a string of car break-ins that took place last weekend.
According to the affidavit, Jeffery Gossett admitted to officers during an interview that he had broken into cars in Lawton and near Faxon.
Investigators say Gossett identified himself from security footage that allegedly showed the suspect entering cars and taking items.
Gossett is facing six charges of third-degree burglary and and is out of jail on a $75,000 bond.
