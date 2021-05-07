Man found guilty in 2016 Stephens County murder

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been found guilty of murder in Stephens County.
Baltazar Sanchez-Garcia was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of Linda Salazar in November 2016.
Investigators say he took off to his home country of Mexico after the murder, but was later caught and extradited to Stephens County.
The jury recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
Formal sentencing is set for June 22nd.
