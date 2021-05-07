7News First Alert Weather: Chance for isolated showers/storms through the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms to move in from the west. Winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 60s.
On Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny and it will be unseasonably warm with highs topping out near 90 degrees. The dry line will move into our western counties allowing areas east of Lawton to see temperatures range anywhere from 90-95 degrees. There will be a strong Cap in place limiting the amount of storms late Saturday afternoon and evening. However, if the Cap breaks across Texoma storms could become strong-to-severe at at moments notice. The main threats for storms that become severe will be hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Surface winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts approaching 40 mph.
A cold front will move through early Sunday morning and a stray shower can’t be ruled out before 10:00 AM. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny and it’ll shape up to be a much cooler afternoon with highs topping out around 80 degrees. Winds will be out of the north at 15-25 mph.
Several disturbances will move across our Texoma bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. Atmospheric energy could be high enough to support isolated strong-to-severe storms. However, temperatures will be well below average with highs only topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s.
