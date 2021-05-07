7News First Alert Weather: Chance for isolated showers/storms through the weekend

On Saturday, skies will be mostly sunny and it will be unseasonably warm with highs topping out near 90 degrees. The dry line will move into our western counties allowing areas east of Lawton to see temperatures range anywhere from 90-95 degrees. There will be a strong Cap in place limiting the amount of storms late Saturday afternoon and evening. However, if the Cap breaks across Texoma storms could become strong-to-severe at at moments notice. The main threats for storms that become severe will be hail up to the size of quarters and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Surface winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts approaching 40 mph.