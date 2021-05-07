Oklahoma recruiters to host virtual U.S. Army National Hiring Days Campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - U.S. Army recruiters in Oklahoma City will host a virtual hiring event beginning Monday.
This is the second U.S. Army National Hiring Days Campaign, which launched as a virtual event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will run from May 10 to June 14 and will include the opportunity for up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on qualifications, selected occupation, and length of the service contract.
Recruiting stations that are hosting the 5-week virtual event will be answering questions about the many career paths and benefits available and answer questions potential applicants may have about life in the Army.
There are more than 150 career options available, ranging from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources.
You can visit the U.S. Army’s website for more information or to sign up for the National Hiring Days Campaign.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.