Oklahoma to return Hydroxychloroquine stockpile

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has reached an agreement to return the state’s stockpile of hydroxychloroquine for a refund.
That agreement was reached with FFF Enterprises, a private pharmaceutical wholesaler from California.
The company has agreed to return the drug to the Department of Health for the full price the state paid for it last year.
That price tag is around $2,000,000.
The state bought the hydroxychloroquine during the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic after the FDA granted the drug emergency use authorization as a treatment against the virus.
The FDA later revoked that authorization and Attorney General Hunter was asked to get involved.
