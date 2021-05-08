First Alert Forecast (5/8PM)

Now let’s talk rain/ storms. There’s a very strong cap in place that as of early this afternoon, looks to stop/limit any and all rain/ thunderstorm activity. I’m expecting most if not all will stay dry but there are some complications with the forecast. As a dryline moves into the western part of the area any moment now, this could bring the potential for strong to severe storms developing into the area. The primary hazards will be large hail and damaging winds but organization may be lacking in the higher levels of the atmosphere. The cap looks strong and here is a very low chance that a storm or two might develop near the dryline this afternoon and evening. As mentioned they could be on the severe side and if they do, there is a risk that they would become severe with hail up to the size of golf balls and wind gusts up to 65 mph. We are monitoring this very closely. If storms to bubble up, they will in a moments notice.