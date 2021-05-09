7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably cool with rain chances to kick off the upcoming workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, increasing clouds with a slight chance for a stray shower to move into our western counties, otherwise most of Texoma is expected to remain dry. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
On Monday, mostly cloudy with hit & miss showers and storms developing during the late afternoon and evening. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out for parts of northwest Texas. Highs will top out in the mid 60s and winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
On Tuesday, a higher coverage of showers and storms is expected across Texoma with rain totals ranging from 0.10-0.85′'. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible with the main threats being hail up to the size of quarters and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Highs will remain unseasonably cool with temperatures topping out in the low 60s.
A few lingering showers and isolated storms are possible on Wednesday before gradual clearing takes place. An upper-level ridge will expand eastward allowing the start of a warming trend with highs back in the 80s by Friday.
