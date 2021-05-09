Organizations volunteer in Lawton’s annual Trash Off

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Volunteers spread out across Lawton Saturday to participate in the City of Lawton’s annual Trash Off, cleaning litter from fields, parks and creeks.
The Great 580 Association partnered with youth group members from Lawton First Assembly to pick up trash at the McMahon Dog Park on 38th.
Great 580 President Jeff Elbert said even though there were trash cans at the park, the ground was still covered in litter.
“The negative connotation of the shady 580 is only begetted by a trashy place,” he said. “We can actually change that to great when we throw our trash away where it’s supposed to be thrown away and if we see trash on the ground, we’re able to get that off the ground. We need to be able to do that. Keep it beautiful because this is our home.”
He said the group wanted to show support to the community after a successful Youth Art Expo last weekend.
“We can’t always ask people to support us if we’re not willing to support them also,” he said. “That’s what it is, not quid pro quo so to speak, but it makes sense. We always lobby for support for the Great 580. It just makes sense when the city needs organizations to step up, it just makes sense that our organization would be one of them.”
Just around the corner, Young Professionals of Lawton cleaned the McMahon Skate Park.
Chairman Alberto Rivas said it’s worth helping beautify the city.
“We’re a military town, right? We’re Lawton Fort-Sill, so we have a lot of people that come here to visit and for graduations, to visit family or people who are just coming in to see the Wichita Mountains,” he said. “When they come in, if Lawton has a lot of litter, if Lawton has a lot of trash, what kind of message are we sending out?”
But that wasn’t enough for the group.
Rivas said they finished so early, they wanted to clean another area, so they headed to the field next to the furniture store on 67th.
“These type of days that happen, like Lawton trash off are a way where we can beautify so other people can see what we see in Lawton Fort-Sill,” he said.
There were more than 300 volunteers total this year. Some other organizations that participated are Lawton Community Theatre, Lawton Leo’s Club, Lawton Police Department Cadet Academy and Boy Scout Troops.
