Altus Intermediate School wins National Archery Competition

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Intermediate School took aim, and took home the gold from the National Archery Competition in the elementary division last week.
The competition is usually held in Louisville, Kentucky, but this year was held virtually.
The elementary division beat 132 other teams to become this year’s champions.
Both Altus elementary and middle school teams took first place in their divisions at the state tournament back in February.
