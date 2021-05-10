Comanche County Health Department offering drive-thru, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine events

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Health Department will be holding a variety of COVID-19 Vaccine events in the upcoming week.
They will be doing a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Wednesday, May 12 at Comanche County’s Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Drivers are asked to enter from ‘G’ Avenue and then head to the EXPO Building. The COVID-19 Vaccine drive-thru will offer the Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen vaccines to anyone age 16 and older, no appointment necessary.
In addition to the drive-thru clinic, there will also be several walk-in clinics held throughout the week.
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Comanche County Health Department will be doing vaccinations at their location.
On Thursday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. they will be administering vaccines at Regency Apartments located at 20 NW Mission Blvd.
Vaccines will also be administered Saturday at the Lawton Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information, you can visit Comanche County Health Department’s Facebook page.
