Employees needed for youth summer camp program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club in Lawton is looking for some summer assistance.
Unit Director Walter Mays said he’s looking to add five new staff members for their summer camp program that’s kicking off in less than a month.
“Well, what we’ll be looking for first and foremost is supervision and safety. We want to ensure to the parents that their kids will be properly supervised and safe while they’re in our care. Some of the other things we’ll be offering is tutoring services, so if we have educators that may need some summer employment or anything, they can come help us with tutoring services. We’ll also need those chaperones for our field trips we plan on making, and also those energetic people out there that want to help with some of the activities. As well as any of the other things we have planned for our youth,” Mays said.
Mays said anyone interested in joining the team must meet a few requirements to be considered.
“18-years of age, reliable transportation, be willing to work with kids and also be willing to pass a background check. Also, we require first aid and CPR training that we will provide for those staff as well,” Mays said.
The club is in desperate need of summer employees since it was closed for a couple of months because of damage from the recent winter storm.
“The more staff we have the more proper safety measures we can have in place, with having all of our youth that we want to open it up to and everybody in the community that’s coming in,” Mays said.
He said the club won’t be able to offer everything it wants without the additional help.
You can apply by stopping by the club and filling out a paper application and submitting it.
