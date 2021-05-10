Employees needed for youth summer camp program

“Well, what we’ll be looking for first and foremost is supervision and safety. We want to ensure to the parents that their kids will be properly supervised and safe while they’re in our care. Some of the other things we’ll be offering is tutoring services, so if we have educators that may need some summer employment or anything, they can come help us with tutoring services. We’ll also need those chaperones for our field trips we plan on making, and also those energetic people out there that want to help with some of the activities. As well as any of the other things we have planned for our youth,” Mays said.