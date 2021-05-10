First Alert Forecast (5/10AM)

While most of the rain will come to an end on Tuesday night, we could see some light lingering showers during the early morning hours of Wednesday. A weak ridge will build by out near the Rockies by the end of the week leaving us with drier conditions and warmer temperatures. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. By Friday afternoon temperatures will rise back into the upper 70s. Some rain showers are looking to develop late Friday night into Saturday. We could also see another round of rain Saturday night into Sunday. A few strong to severe storms appear possible with this activity.