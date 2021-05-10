First Alert Forecast (5/10AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Monday morning! We’re seeing scattered showers for those north of I-40 but for most of us here in Texoma we’re just seeing cloudy skies with temperatures in the 50s and wind gusts into the 20s. Most of the day will consist of cloudy skies with temperatures nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year. Most will top out in the 60s today. Winds will stay out of the northeast sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the upper 20s, possibly the low 30s. The entire day does hold a chance for an isolated rain shower so it’ll be a good idea to keep the rain gear on standby.
For those south of the Red River, there is a level 1 marginal risk for severe storms including Archer City, Munday, Graham and Bowie. A strong or possible marginally severe storm or two may occur this afternoon across far southern Oklahoma with the strongest storms may be capable of producing nickel to quarter size hail. These storms will spread from west to east across Texoma tonight. Overnight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.
Widespread cloud cover and rain showers tomorrow will limit daytime heating leading to a rather cool day. Highs will fall into the upper 50s and low 60s with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. This is a difference of nearly 15 to 20 degrees below average for this time of year. As this system moves west to east, rain chances will diminish from west to east Tuesday night/ early Wednesday morning. Organized severe weather at this moment does look unlikely otherwise we’re looking at moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.
While most of the rain will come to an end on Tuesday night, we could see some light lingering showers during the early morning hours of Wednesday. A weak ridge will build by out near the Rockies by the end of the week leaving us with drier conditions and warmer temperatures. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. By Friday afternoon temperatures will rise back into the upper 70s. Some rain showers are looking to develop late Friday night into Saturday. We could also see another round of rain Saturday night into Sunday. A few strong to severe storms appear possible with this activity.
Despite the rain chances and cloudy skies, temperatures are looking to rebound back into the mid 80s for both days over the weekend.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
