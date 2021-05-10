Lawton City Council meeting May 11

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council will be holding their regular meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m.
On the agenda for this week’s meeting is a briefing from FISTA Authority Chairman, Clarence Fortney, for information on the Industrial Development mission, and the Retail mission of the Authority.
The Council will also be considering convening in executive sessions on four items, including continued talks between the city and police union about their Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The full agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting can be found on the City of Lawton’s website.
