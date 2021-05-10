Marlow Public Schools completing $5 million of storm repairs

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Five million dollars of repairs are underway at Marlow Public Schools.
Marlow Public Schools Superintendent George Koffman said construction is underway at every building in the district.
“It’s all of our facilities, it’s every school site as well as our ag facility, as well as our baseball fields, our softball fields, there’s going to be lots of construction, lots of things moving around. It’s mainly from the hail damage we received in 2020. It was a big one, everybody had roofs done, we’re just getting to ours,” Koffman said.
Koffman said the damage from those storms came out to about $5 million.
“That’s the reason we have insurance, we don’t like to do $5 million claims, but it is nice to have insurance that is paying their part of it. The first part going down is the flat roofs, then we’ll work on the pitched roofs, then the heating and air unit,” Koffman said.
The work began in April and is expected to be completed by August.
“It’s nice when you’re working in the classroom that nothing is dripping on your head. It’s a good deal that the roofs are fixed, the heat and air units all work. A heat and air unit itself might be from 5 to 10 grand depending on the size of the unit. It’s good for kids, it’s good for our school, good for our community,” Koffman said.
Koffman said they hired three contractors to handle the work to ensure it will be finished in a timely manner. While construction is already underway, the work that involves heavy machinery like cranes won’t be done until summer when there are no kids around.
