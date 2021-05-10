7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms tomorrow with isolated severe storms possible

On Tuesday, a ‘Marginal Risk’ will be in place across most of Texoma where a strong-to-severe storm is possible through the afternoon hours. It will be unseasonably cool with temperatures topping out near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. The main threats for any storms that become severe will be large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from 0.25 - 1′'. Areas that see strong-to-severe storms could see rain totals as high as 1.25′'.