7News First Alert Weather: Numerous showers and storms tomorrow with isolated severe storms possible

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For tonight, cloudy skies with a chance for a few lingering showers overnight. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s with winds out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.
On Tuesday, a ‘Marginal Risk’ will be in place across most of Texoma where a strong-to-severe storm is possible through the afternoon hours. It will be unseasonably cool with temperatures topping out near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. The main threats for any storms that become severe will be large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph. Rainfall totals will range anywhere from 0.25 - 1′'. Areas that see strong-to-severe storms could see rain totals as high as 1.25′'.
On Wednesday, a few lingering showers are possible through the early afternoon with gradual clearing from west-to-east. Highs will remain unseasonably cool with temperatures topping out in the low 60s. ]
A warming trend begins on Thursday with temperatures rebounding close to 80 degrees by Friday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.