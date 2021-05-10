Southwest Oklahoma to receive over $78 million from American Rescue Plan

States, cities and counties are going to see a massive boost in funding through the American Rescue Plan. (Source: WTOC)
By Tyler Boydston | May 10, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 2:28 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Monday, the Department of the Treasury announced new money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is heading out across the U.S.

The money is a result of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which means millions of dollars heading to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is getting $1,870,417,575 of that funding.

Lawton will get more than $18 million.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown for Southwest Oklahoma:

Caddo County: $5,586,681

Comanche County: $23,454,078

Cotton County: $1,100,554

Grady County: $10,845,100

Harmon County: $515,314

Jackson County: $4,764,665

Jefferson County: $1,165,818

Kiowa County: $1,691,427

Stephens County: $8,380,022

Washita County: $2,120,305

The Treasury Department says the money can be used to help with pandemic response and help fill revenue shortfalls for state and local governments as well as helping communities hardest hit by the Coronavirus.

