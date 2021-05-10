Southwest Oklahoma to receive over $78 million from American Rescue Plan

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Monday, the Department of the Treasury announced new money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is heading out across the U.S.
The money is a result of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which means millions of dollars heading to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is getting $1,870,417,575 of that funding.
Lawton will get more than $18 million.
Here’s a county-by-county breakdown for Southwest Oklahoma:
Caddo County: $5,586,681
Comanche County: $23,454,078
Cotton County: $1,100,554
Grady County: $10,845,100
Harmon County: $515,314
Jackson County: $4,764,665
Jefferson County: $1,165,818
Kiowa County: $1,691,427
Stephens County: $8,380,022
Washita County: $2,120,305
The Treasury Department says the money can be used to help with pandemic response and help fill revenue shortfalls for state and local governments as well as helping communities hardest hit by the Coronavirus.
