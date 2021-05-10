Southwestern Medical Center hosts free seminar on Stroke Awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Southwestern Medical Center will be offering a free, community-wide seminar about Stroke Awareness Tuesday evening.
The seminar will begin at 6 p.m. and is going to be held at the Lawton Country Club.
Neurologist Dr. Geetha Kandimala will be there to discuss how to identify a stroke, when to seek treatment and steps you can take to prevent stroke.
The seminar is free and open to the public but seating is limited.
For more information including on how to to register, you can visit Southwestern Medical Center’s Stroke Awareness: Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention Facebook event page.
