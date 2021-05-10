Teacher of the Year Shares Teaching Philosophy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For Crosby Park second grade teacher, Amanda Mack, personal victories are anything but personal. The 39-year-old mother of two has worked as a teacher within the Lawton School District for 14 years and won the districts Teacher of the Year award last week.
She comes from a family of educators and says the accomplishment is to be shared with her family, her colleagues and her students.
“I love kids,” she said. “I’ve always known that this is what I wanted to do and I’ve always wanted to be around children. They bring out the best in me.”
She said her family couldn’t be more proud.
“When they announced my name I heard my dad shout out ‘Oh my goodness!,” she said. “I looked at my daughter and she was so excited. My mom and grandma were crying. My grandpa was just smiling ear to ear.”
Crosby Park Elementary Principal, Melanie Nungesser, said Macks’ recognition didn’t surprise her at all.
“The relationships that she’s built with the teachers and the students here serve as a testament as to why she’s teacher of the year,” Nungesser said.
Mack said in a world where little people often have big expectations and troubles placed on their shoulders, her teaching philosophy is simple.
“Most importantly they have to know that they are loved and taken care of and so building those relationships with students from the beginning is very important if you want to make any type of difference in their school year academically or socially.”
Mack has 29 students in her class and said every day she works to make each student feel heard and feel special.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.