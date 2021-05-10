Waurika girl fundraising for projects to help disabled

TEMPLE, Okla. (TNN) - The community is rallying around a Waurika Girl Scout to help her complete her projects for children with disabilities after hitting a roadblock.
10-year-old Kayleigh Brown worked hard this year selling over 1600 boxes of cookies.
Since she’s a Juliette Girl scout, she’s allowed to use a percentage of funds she raises for civic projects.
With the $1300 she raised, she picked a cause that was close to her heart.
“My brother has autism and he struggles with waiting and not wanting to get off rides so I thought if we rented out Kiddieland,” Brown said, “it would be better for all the special needs kids and their families.”
She’s also on a mission fill potholes on a street near Temple Elementary School.
Close friend from Oklahoma Family Network Rhiannon Calfy said she’s known Kayleigh for three years, and she’s always been a go-getter.
“She has a little boy in her class that cannot walk and is in a wheelchair,” Calfy said, “and his mother pushes him to school every day. Unfortunately, the potholes are a huge problem on their walk to school. It makes the ride unbearable for the little boy, but he continues doing it because he loves to spend time with his mom in the mornings.”
Kayleigh found out recently the Girl Scouts won’t fund those projects.
“Girls Scouts only allow her to pull out of her fund once and she already did that,” Calfy said. “Unfortunately, it was for a small project that was around $100.and then so she got denied for her Kiddieland project, which was bigger.”
“I was devastated because I really did want to do those projects,” Brown said.
After her mom made a post about it on social media, the community came together, donating over $2000 over the weekend.
“I felt really happy, so that way I can go through with the projects and not just give up,” Brown said.
Her mom said they would’ve rented out Kiddieland this summer for the children even if it came out of their own pockets.
Eagle Nutrition in Waurika is donating their tips to the projects at the end of the week.
If you’d like to donate to help Kayleigh finish the road and rent out Kiddieland for a day, you can donate to her mother’s PayPal @Bekah0914.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.