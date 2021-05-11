Cache High School teacher wins Teacher Appreciation Award

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Red River Best Chevy Dealers showed their appreciation for educators with a special Teacher Recognition Contest.
After tallying up all the nominations, Classic Lawton Chevrolet awarded a $2,500 prize to Cache High School history teacher and head football coach Faron Griffin.
“Well it’s a surprise, but you know, I’m very grateful that people were willing to say nice things about me. God has blessed me, he called me into this profession, and he lead me through it. I’m just blessed to be an educator,” Griffin said.
Thanks to a new category added to the contest this year, Cache Middle School also received a check for $1000 for receiving the most overall teacher nominations.
