City of Lawton taking applications for Citizens Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The city of Lawton will be holding their second Citizens Academy in July.
The Citizens Academy is a free, interactive program meant to to familiarize citizens with the roles, services and operation that comprise the Lawton City Government.
The course spans 14 weeks, held for two hours weekly at City Hall, and includes site visits, as well as overviews of every major department within the City of Lawton.
“It is important that we take advantage of every opportunity to educate our citizens on how their tax dollars are being spent,” City Manager Michael Cleghorn said. “We are incredibly excited to start this program back up.”
Applications are available to those 18 and up in the City Manager’s Office during regular business hours as well as on the City of Lawton’s website.
The final day to turn in applications will be n July 2, 2021 and orientation will begin July 29.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.