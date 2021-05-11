Committee hearings to address Oklahoma winter utility issues

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Two lawmakers from southwest Oklahoma are set to be among a group to address utility cost issues as a result of the February winter storm.
On Friday, May 14th, the Oklahoma House of Representatives and State Senate are set to hold a joint series of committee hearings about the issue.
Sen. John Montgomery of Lawton and Rep. Brad Boles of Marlow are on the committee set to hear from industry stakeholders about several issues regarding winter storm utilities. They plan to learn what happened with energy issues during the storm and how it can be prevented moving forward.
Those meetings are set to start at 9 a.m. Friday.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.