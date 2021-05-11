Cryptocurrency ATMs popping up in Lawton convenience stores

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - ATMs selling cryptocurrency are beginning to pop up in stores across southwest Oklahoma.
Machines allowing you to put in cash or a card and purchase cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are now in convenience stores in Lawton.
“It’s a little bit of excitement for me adding something to the business and adding something in town because everything is moving towards online stuff,” said Afzal, a business owner who put a Bitcoin ATM in his store.
A cryptocurrency is a digital form of money that has been gaining popularity. There are several different types of cryptocurrency with the most notable being Bitcoin. You can buy and sell the cryptocurrency online and the price of it is constantly going up and down. Some online stores currently accept cryptos like Bitcoin for purchases, but while it’s gaining popularity, it still has a long way to go.
“It’s pretty new to me, it’s pretty exciting,” said Melanie Stinnett.
“I don’t know nothing about it,” said Luis Garza.
But whether they know the ins and outs, people are starting to take notice.
“Right now, it’s a hidden jewel and I heard it’s up and coming and you just have to make sure you have the right coins,” said Christopher Cobb.
“I know very little about cryptocurrency, I’ve heard rumors it’s going to be the new way to spend money or purchase things but that’s all I know about it,” said Shacretia Condry.
“I really don’t know much about it, I just see ads for it and every so often I see stories on CNN or you guys and I really don’t know much about it, but I want to,” said Dawn Thelen.
These new machines could help people in southwest Oklahoma make their way into the world of cryptocurrency, as it offers a way to buy three of the most mainstream coins in Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.
“You have to have an account before you buy it, it is tied to your mobile phone and email address. Then you go from here, you touch that and enter your stuff and then you can deposit money. You can deposit cash over here or you can use your credit card to buy your Bitcoins,” Afzal said.
Cryptocurrencies can be very volatile, with the prices constantly changing, sometimes making giant leaps forward or backward. So, you should definitely do your research before buying any.
