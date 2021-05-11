First Alert Forecast (5/11AM)

As of 5:30 this morning, rain is still just out of the viewing area. With that being said, it’s very close by! Rain will move from southwest and move northeast as we head into the rest of the day. Look for cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rain during the morning and early afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible mainly across western north Texas and southern Oklahoma. Hail up to the size of half dollars and wind gusts up to 50 mph are the primary concerns. Although light showers will continue into the evening, thunderstorm chances will diminish across the area this afternoon. Due to cloud cover, northeast winds and rainy conditions high temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.