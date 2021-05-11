First Alert Forecast (5/11AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
As of 5:30 this morning, rain is still just out of the viewing area. With that being said, it’s very close by! Rain will move from southwest and move northeast as we head into the rest of the day. Look for cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rain during the morning and early afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible mainly across western north Texas and southern Oklahoma. Hail up to the size of half dollars and wind gusts up to 50 mph are the primary concerns. Although light showers will continue into the evening, thunderstorm chances will diminish across the area this afternoon. Due to cloud cover, northeast winds and rainy conditions high temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Scattered rain showers will continue to be possible during the day Wednesday, however thunderstorms are not expected at this time. The entire day won’t see rain as this system will shift east with any and all rain coming to an end by the evening. Tomorrow is still trending below average with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Winds out of the northeast once again at 10 to 15mph.
A weak ridge will build by out near the Rockies by the end of the week leaving us with drier conditions and warmer temperatures. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. By Friday afternoon temperatures will rise back into the upper 70s. There looks to be a chance for thunderstorms and another round of showers Friday night into Saturday morning. It does look like the chance for hit or miss showers lingers into the day on Saturday, Sunday and early next week. A few strong to severe storms appear possible.
Temperatures will gradually increase to near normal temperatures over the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
