FISTA announces companies on site, new hires

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - FISTA Development Trust Authority officials announced that companies housed in the mall have made their first hires Tuesday at the Lawton City Council meeting.
Jared Mulhausen is an Eisenhower High School graduate who accepted a position with Dynetics, a national defense contractor, in February after graduating from the University of Oklahoma.
“Whenever you have an opportunity that aligns with your career interests,” Mulhausen said, “and you can come back. You don’t have to move to Seattle or San Francisco or Austin or Chicago and the jobs are here, it’s always a benefit.”
He said he was ready to work where he grew up, in the place he calls home, with his degree in computer science, and Dynetics is allowing him to do that.
“I’m very excited,” Mulhausen said. “I think it’s a very bold step that Lawton, Oklahoma is making. I think we’ll have tremendous impact on the area and the job prospects for people that are younger than me going through high school, college going forward.”
After signing a contract to begin demoing the old Sears and Dillard’s buildings at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, FISTA Chairman Clarence Fortney said Dynetics and NEMEAN Solutions creating jobs here feels like progress.
“The hires today are probably the most exciting news we’ve heard in a long time and so that’s just the beginning of what we want and hope to see accomplished in the near next few weeks and months,” Fortney said.
Fortney said Dynetics has additional positions open and plans to hire four to six more people in the next two weeks.
He said FISTA is looking at other funding sources and have put in a grant request for nearly $8 million through Congressman Tom Cole’s office.
According to Fortney, if they receive the grant, it would cover the cost to complete the Sears/Dillard’s space.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.