Lawton Animal Welfare needs help identifying 30 rescued cats

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Animal Welfare is asking the community to help identify lost or missing cats, after 30 black cats were rescued from a residence.
LAW officials say they responded to an emergency call and ended up taking over 60 black cats from a single residence, only 30 of them survived.
They’re asking for anyone who is missing a black cat to visit their facility at 2104 Southwest 6th Street between Tuesday and Saturday from 11 am to1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm.
For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s website.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.