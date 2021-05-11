Lawton Animal Welfare needs help identifying 30 rescued cats

By Tiffany Bechtel | May 11, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 7:40 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Animal Welfare is asking the community to help identify lost or missing cats, after 30 black cats were rescued from a residence.

LAW officials say they responded to an emergency call and ended up taking over 60 black cats from a single residence, only 30 of them survived.

They’re asking for anyone who is missing a black cat to visit their facility at 2104 Southwest 6th Street between Tuesday and Saturday from 11 am to1 pm and 2 pm to 6 pm.

For more information, you can visit Lawton Animal Welfare’s website.

