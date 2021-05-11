Lawton City Council approves Redevelopment Agreement

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council is stepping in to help bring more jobs to town, but the company is still a mystery.
Members approved a Redevelopment Agreement during Tuesday’s meeting.
It involves a new building proposed for the south end of the runway in the south Airport Industrial Park.
Mayor Stan Booker said unfortunately right now, they can’t reveal the name of the company or the number of jobs it will bring.
He said it’s the company that’s chosen not to reveal that information yet.
The council action will allow for infrastructure improvements to get the area ready.
“What the STEDI Plan does is part of the industrial TIF that we have and it will give us the money to build to the public infrastructure to that site to make it usable for this company,” he said. “It’s an exciting program, it’s happening because we have the money from the STEDI Plan.”
He says the two main pieces are building the roads and putting in sewer lines.
